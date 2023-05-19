UFC strawweight veterans Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill are ready to put on a show in the highly anticipated main event of the upcoming Fight Night extravaganza.

Initially slated to headline UFC Vegas 72 last week, Dern and Hill were seamlessly moved to the main event slot for this weekend's UFC Vegas 73 card.

With an admirable record of 12 wins and three losses, Mackenzie Dern has undoubtedly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC. Remarkably, seven of her victories have been achieved through impressive submissions, showcasing her exceptional grappling skills.

In contrast, Angela Hill's overall record stands at a respectable 15 wins and 12 losses, solidifying her position as a seasoned competitor in the sport.

Prior to their highly anticipated clash, the official weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Both Dern and Hill successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins for the event. Dern tipped the scales at a precise 115 pounds, while Hill slightly edged under the limit at 114.5 pounds. Both fighters comfortably met the required weight limit of 115 pounds for the strawweight division.

Complete results for UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill weigh-ins

Main card

Mackenzie Dern (115 lbs) vs. Angela Hill (114.5 lbs): strawweight bout

Anthony Hernandez (186 lbs) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5 lbs): middleweight bout

Emily Ducote (119.5 lbs) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5 lbs): catchweight bout

Joaquin Buckley (170.5 lbs) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Diego Ferreira (154.5 lbs) vs. Michael Johnson (155 lbs): lightweight bout

Preliminary card

Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5 lbs) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5 lbs): lightweight bout

Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5 lbs) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

Orion Cosce (172.5 lbs) vs. Gilbert Urbina (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Ilir Latifi (249.5 lbs) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5 lbs): heavyweight bout

Nick Fiore (154 lbs) vs. Chase Hooper (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Victoria Leonardo (124.5 lbs) vs. Natalia Silva (124.5 lbs): women's flyweight bout

Themba Gorimbo (170 lbs) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

