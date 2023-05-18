Emily Ducote nickname origin: Exploring the funny reason behind why the women's strawweight is called 'Gordinha?'

Emily Ducote, a female mixed martial artist hailing from Los Angeles, California, has established herself as a formidable competitor in the women's strawweight division of the UFC.

With her remarkable expertise in striking and submissions, Ducote has earned a well-deserved reputation within the MMA community. Ducote's proficiency and versatility make her a true powerhouse in the 115-pound weight class, where opponents must recognize her as a force to be reckoned with.

While Ducote's remarkable skills in the women's strawweight division have garnered attention, what truly sets her apart is her quirky nickname: 'Gordinha.' This peculiar moniker has piqued the curiosity of fans and fellow fighters, prompting inquiries about its origin.

During a previous interview with the UFC, Emily Ducote humorously explained that her nickname was inspired by her love for donuts, specifically her favorite dessert indulgence. 'Gordinha' is Portuguese for 'little chunky,' and it was playfully suggested by her Brazilian coach, taking into account her fondness for the delectable treats. Ducote's affiliation with donuts extends beyond a mere nickname, as she even boasts a donut sponsor in Oklahoma City.

Despite her unconventional nickname, Ducote has undoubtedly demonstrated her prowess as a skilled fighter throughout her career. With an impressive record of twelve victories out of her total nineteen fights, Ducote has proven her mettle inside the cage.

The 29-year-old mixed martial artist has earned recognition in the sport by competing in several prestigious promotions, including Bellator and Invicta FC. Notably, Emily Ducote's achievements include capturing the strawweight championship title at Invicta FC.

Emily Ducote will square off against Loopy Godinez at UFC Vegas 73

Emily Ducote had originally been scheduled to face Polyana Viana in an upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 73. However, Viana withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. In her place, Loopy Godinez has stepped in as a late replacement to take on Ducote at a catchweight of 120 pounds on May 20.

Godinez's entrance into the matchup follows her recent narrow victory over Cynthia Cavillo at UFC 287.

Ducote's previous performance against Angela Hill did not go as planned, as she struggled to find her rhythm and was outstruck significantly. The loss to Hill, a respected fighter in the strawweight division, may have impacted Ducote's confidence to some extent.

Nevertheless, 'Gordinha' remains a formidable athlete with a wealth of experience. The upcoming bout against Godinez presents an opportunity for Ducote to bounce back and regain her momentum in the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes