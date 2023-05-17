Which was the last UFC event to have 4 women's bouts? UFC Vegas 73 scheduled to include 4 women's fights

UFC Vegas 73 is gearing up for an exhilarating showdown as two women's strawweight superstars, Mackenzie Dern, and Angela Hill, prepare to face off in the highly anticipated main event set to take place at the UFC Apex this weekend.

With the spotlight on the strawweight division, the impending Fight Night event has an exciting lineup featuring a total of four women's fights. Among the notable matchups is a women's catchweight clash between Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez.

In the preliminary card, fans will witness an intense battle in the women's strawweight division as Karolina Kowalkiewicz squares off against Vanessa Demopoulos.

Adding to the excitement, Natalia Silva and Victoria Leonardo will engage in a thrilling women's flyweight bout, showcasing their strength and agility in pursuit of victory.

The star-studded nature of UFC Vegas 73 becomes evident with these eight exceptional female athletes, highlighting the growing prominence and talent within women's MMA. This event is a rarity, as the last UFC card to feature a similar number of women's bouts was UFC Vegas 64 back in November. The Fight Night event was headlined by Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho is one of three new additions to UFC Vegas 73

UFC Vegas 73 continues to amp up its excitement with the recent addition of a welterweight showdown between Joaquin Buckley and Andre Fialho. This fight marks Buckley's debut in the welterweight division, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the matchup. The event itself is set to take place on May 20 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

In addition to the Buckley vs. Fialho bout, the Fight Night event will feature three other exciting additions. Victoria Leonardo and Natalia Silva will collide in a flyweight clash, showcasing their skills and determination in the octagon. Furthermore, welterweights Orion Cosce and Gilbert Urbina will go head-to-head, adding another thrilling matchup to the card.

Notably, the UFC Vegas 73 card also includes a middleweight clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez, promising an intense battle between two highly skilled fighters. Additionally, the experienced Michael Johnson will square off against Diego Ferreira, offering fans an intriguing contest in the lightweight division.

