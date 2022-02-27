Arman Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev for a rematch in Russia following bloodbath win over Joel Alvarez

In the aftermath of a decisive performance against Joel Alvarez at the UFC Apex, Arman Tsarukyan used his time on the mic to issue a call-out to the main event attraction, Islam Makhachev.

While in conversation with Michael Bisping during his post-fight octagon interview, Tsarukyan suggested that Makhachev was well on his way to laying claim to the UFC lightweight title.

In light of the same, 'Ahalkalakets' proposed a fight against Makhachev for the title in Russia. He suggested that they fight at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, where they previously locked horns.

He admitted that he was determined to pull one back after having suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev at UFC on ESPN+ 7 back in April 2019.

"It's my goal, you know. Because it's going to be good match. We had a match in Russia, you know. I'd like fight it there and same location, you know, because I have a lot of fans there and he has a lot of fans there. It's going to be great match, you know, because we are the best in our division, I think so," said Tsarukyan.

A recent update from top boxing and MMA journo Aaron Bronsteter suggests that Tsarukyan is reportedly one among those fighters who were offered a fight against Islam Makhachev and turned the opportunity down.

According to Bronsteter's tweet, Tsarukyan felt that he was not prepared to compete in a five-round clash against Islam Makhachev at this point. However, he was certain that they would cross paths sometime in the future. He reportedly said:

“I was offered a fight against Islam Makhachev on improved terms. I don't regret giving up. I need to prepare for this fight. I think that we will meet again.”

Tsarukyan (translated): "I was offered a fight against Islam Makhachev on improved terms. I refused. I need more time to prepare for such a fight. I think that in the future we will meet with him again" Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



#UFCVegas49 Islam said Arman was offered the rematch but he turned it down.Interesting. Islam said Arman was offered the rematch but he turned it down.Interesting. 👀#UFCVegas49 Tsarukyan confirmed this to Russian outlet TASS.Tsarukyan (translated): "I was offered a fight against Islam Makhachev on improved terms. I refused. I need more time to prepare for such a fight. I think that in the future we will meet with him again" twitter.com/AlexBehunin/st… Tsarukyan confirmed this to Russian outlet TASS.Tsarukyan (translated): "I was offered a fight against Islam Makhachev on improved terms. I refused. I need more time to prepare for such a fight. I think that in the future we will meet with him again" twitter.com/AlexBehunin/st…

Arman Tsarukyan reacts to his UFC Vegas 49 victory

In the aftermath of his dominant performance at UFC Vegas 49, Arman Tsarukyan took to Twitter to react to a video of his scrap with Joel Alvarez.

Tsarukyan walked through Joel Alvarez to record a TKO victory in the second round of their clash. An elbow strike in the first round opened up a vicious cut, sending blood streaming down Alvarez's face.

Tsarukyan's win marked his fifth win in a row, with his latest loss inside the octagon coming against Islam Makhachev.

