Islam Makhachev equals Khabib Nurmagomedov in number of UFC finishes in fewer fights

For a long time, Islam Makhachev has been touted by many as the ideal successor to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 30-year-old has racked up the numbers to prove just that.

With his impressive TKO victory against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev now has seven finishes in the UFC, the same number as former champion Nurmagomedov.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas49 Islam has already outpaced Khabib in one stat category Islam has already outpaced Khabib in one stat category 👀 #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/EqLOaCKVQ2

However, according to ESPN MMA, the statistics show Makhachev to be slightly better as he scored those seven finishes in 12 fights. Whereas, it took 'The Eagle' 13 fights to finish seven opponents.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Islam Makhachev now has as many finishes in the UFC (seven) as Khabib Nurmagomedov did, in one fewer fight. #UFCVegas49 Islam Makhachev now has as many finishes in the UFC (seven) as Khabib Nurmagomedov did, in one fewer fight. #UFCVegas49

One big difference between the UFC resumes of the two Dagestanis is that Nuramgomedov has scored finishes against many big-name fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

On the other hand, Makhachev's biggest finishes are arguably against Dan Hooker and Drew Dober.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira would be "amazing"

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov was quick to share his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC Vegas 49. 'The Eagle' also revealed what could be next for the 30-year-old.

"This is what we expect you know. Like, finish him first round. Like Islam say on the way in, it's not gonna be five round, it's gonna be two or one round. Because of a lot of things, amateur career, professional career, UFC career, all win streak, about his age, about he hungry, everything come together, you know. Islam on different level right now. He needs someone like a high-level fighter who [is] on a same win-streak like Charles Oliveira. They have to make this fight. If Charles beat Justin Gaethje, it's gonna be amazing fight. It's gonna be huge fight for the UFC," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both Oliveira and Makhachev are on a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC. Oliveira is currently expected to take on Justin Gaethje for his next title defense.

There is a strong possibility that Dagestani's next fight might be against the winner of that potential matchup.

