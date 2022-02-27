Islam Makhachev reveals Dana White confirmed title shot in a call with Khabib Nurmagomedov 

The path to UFC championship glory for Islam Makhachev seems clear at this point in time. Makhachev recently revealed that UFC president Dana White had confided in Khabib Nurmagomedov, confirming that Makhachev was going to fight for the title next.

While in conversation with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi in the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 49 win against Bobby Green, Makhachev revealed that his place in the title fight had been confirmed.

"I just smashed my all four opponents. For win streak, I have this last 11 months, and [Dana White] just called [Khabib Nurmagomedov] and say [Islam Makhachev's] gonna fight for the title next." When asked about a timeline for the title fight, Makhachev said, "Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi, I'm gonna come home soon."

Check out Islam Makhachev's interaction with Megan Olivi below:

The main event of the fight card held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, saw Makhachev rout late replacement Bobby Green. It took the Dagestani phenom no longer than three-and-a-half minutes in the first round to effectively put 'King' away, emerging with a first-round TKO victory.

Islam Makhachev on fighting Conor McGregor

During the post-fight press conference, Islam Makhachev offered some insight into a potential fight against Conor McGregor. However, the 30-year-old seems relatively unfazed by the threat presented by the Irishman.

In fact, Makhachev went on to assert that his UFC Vegas 49 oBobby Green would prove to be a harder fight than McGregor.

"Honestly, I don't remember when [Conor McGregor] beat someone. He have to come back, beat someone, and then, let's go. Why not? I'm gonna smash him like easy. Bobby Green is gonna be hard for me more than him," said Makhachev.

Check out Makhachev's interaction with the media below:

A lot has been said about Conor McGregor leapfrogging the Makhachkala native to return to active contention inside the octagon with a title shot in hand. However, Makhachev believes the Dubliner needs to record a handful of wins before he can think of competing for the lightweight title.

The Crumlin native's last victory came against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246 back in January 2020. McGregor has since recorded a series of back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264.

Edited by David Andrew