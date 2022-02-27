Islam Makhachev ties with Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski for second-longest active UFC win streak

Islam Makhachev tied with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the second longest active win streak in the organization right now.

Makhachev headlined UFC Fight Night 202 as he faced Bobby Green. The Russian made light work of his rival by winning the fight in the first round.

Makhachev, Oliveira and Volkanovski have all triumphed in 10 consecutive encounters at the world's biggest MMA promotion. However, welterweight champ and No.1-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman holds the record with 15.

"LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS: 15 - Kamaru Usman, 10 - Charles Oliveira, 10 - Alex Volkanovski and 10 - Islam Makhachev. #UFCVegas49," tweeted Michael Carroll.

See UFC research analyst Michael Carroll's social media post regarding Islam Makhachev's impressive winning streak below:

Makhachev defeated Green via TKO using punches in just three minutes and 23 seconds at UFC Fight Night 202. It was his first knockout victory since UFC 220 in January 2018.

The Russian superstar cautiously waited for the right opportunity and took down 'King', who went for a kick. Makhachev was unable to lock in a submission so he went on with some lethal ground and pound to have his hands raised in the end.

Islam Makhachev will most likely get a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

No.4 contender Islam Makhachev and his team have long been calling for a UFC lightweight title shot. Now, with his 10th win on the trot, there's almost nobody who can deny him a matchup for the gold.

He was initially scheduled to face No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush at UFC Vegas 49 in a title eliminator. Unfortunately, Dariush had to pull out due to an injury and unranked Bobby Green stepped in on short notice.

Several MMA pundits and fans believe that despite beating a slightly less significant opponent, the Dagestani native should fight for the belt next.

"Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib [Khabib Nurmagomedov] is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49," claimed Henry Cejudo.

Here's former two-division UFC champion Cejudo lauding Makhachev on Twitter:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49 Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49

Charles Oliveira will make his second title defense against No.1 contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May 2022.

