"Hey, you was lightweight?" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what Bobby Green said to him inside the octagon after Islam Makhachev fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed what Bobby Green told him when they had a brief interaction inside the octagon following Islam Makhachev's win.

During a post-event interview with Megan Olivi, Khabib shared that Green was surprised with how big he is currently. According to 'The Eagle':

"He come to me, he come too close and said, 'Hey, you was lightweight?' Something like this you know."

Nurmagomedov spent his entire career fighting at 155 pounds. However, he appears to be walking around well beyond that limit ever since he retired in 2020.

The former undefeated champion admitted that while he still trains daily, he no longer watches his weight. Nurmagomedov continued:

"Of course, now I'm big because I'm now like almost two years I'm finished with fights, you know. And I try to enjoy. I try to enjoy but every day I train, spend time at the gym with the guys. But why [do] I have to be lightweight [155 pounds]?"

Watch the full interview below:

Nurmagomedov, of course, is arguably the greatest lightweight of all time. The Russian has dominated every opponent he's had, thanks in part to his tremendous size and strength advantage over his peers. He retired with an immaculate record of 29 wins and zero losses with three title defenses.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why Islam Makhachev winning the title would mean so much to him

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared why it would mean so much to him to see Islam Makhachev capture the coveted UFC gold.

According to the Dagestani icon, Makhachev was his late father's favorite student. 'The Eagle' added that Abdulmanap had always referred to Makhachev as a future champion. Now that Abdulmanap has passed away, it's fully up to Nurmagomedov to make sure his father's prophecy comes true.

“[Islam Makhachev] was my father’s favourite student. Islam was, for my father, like his son. My dad always kept saying that Islam is a future champ. That’s why I have to be here and that’s why I have to be here and that’s why I have to finish what my father beginning,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.

Watch the clip below:

Makhachev snagged his 10th win in a row after making easy work of Bobby Green. He is now expected to face the winner of the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje bout – a championship matchup that's booked for UFC 274.

