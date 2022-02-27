UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Main card results and highlights

The world's biggest MMA promotion returned to its Apex facility in Las Vegas with the UFC Fight Night 202 aka UFC Vegas 49 card on Saturday.

No.4 lightweight contender Islam Makhachev took on short-notice replacement Bobby Green in the catchweight main event. He was initially scheduled to square off against No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush. However, Dariush pulled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Wellington Turman stepped in for Makhmud Muradov in the co-main event as well to take on Misha Cirkunov in a middleweight encounter.

Flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim featured in the only women's clash on the main card. Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was also in action against the unranked Joel Alvarez.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Main card results

Lightweight - Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO (punches) at 3:23 of Round 1

Middleweight - Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) at 1:29 of Round 2

Women's flyweight - Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lightweight - Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez via TKO (punches) at 1:57 of Round 2

Middleweight - Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Main card highlights

Just one minor error from Bobby Green was enough for Islam Makhachev to secure a takedown in the very first round.

The Russian then unloaded on Green while the pair were on the mat to pick up the win.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Green comete el error de patear a Makhachev y están ya en la lona #UFCVegas49 Green comete el error de patear a Makhachev y están ya en la lona #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/A9bwgzNnCG

After not touching gloves before the bout started, winner Makhachev and Green shared a moment of mutual respect inside the octagon at the end of the night.

Wellington Turman turned the tables on his opponent after being taken down. He locked in an armbar on Misha Cirkunov to seal a second-round victory.

Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim went the distance in a closely-contested encounter. It was Cachoeira who came out on top at UFC Vegas 49 with a win.

Arman Tsarukyan racked up a fifth straight UFC victory and a second consecutive TKO triumph. He got the win by dominating Joel Alvarez with some heavy ground and pound.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Arman Tsarukyan finaliza a Joel Álvarez con un poderoso ground and pound 🤯 #UFCVegas49 Arman Tsarukyan finaliza a Joel Álvarez con un poderoso ground and pound 🤯 #UFCVegas49 https://t.co/xRxbtGeAzc

The main card opened with some aggressive action as Armen Petrosyan and Gregory Rodrigues took each other to their limits. Petrosyan got the call in the end via the judges' scorecards.

