Sean O'Malley explains why Islam Makhachev fight is a 'win-win' situation for Bobby Green

According to Sean O’Malley, fighting Islam Makhachev on short notice is a win-win situation for Bobby Green.

In an edition of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O’Malley weighed in on the upcoming fight between Makhachev and Green. 'Suga' highlighted that it would be ‘King’s’ second octagon appearance this month. Green’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 on February 12th.

Makhachev was scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush in a lightweight (155-pound) bout that was set to headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. However, on February 16th, it was revealed that Dariush had withdrawn from the fight due to a leg injury.

Dariush was replaced by Green, who took the fight on just 10 days’ notice. Green now faces Makhachev in a 160-pound catchweight bout on Saturday, February 26th.

Daniel O’Malley noted that certain sections of the MMA community criticize fighters for not competing as frequently as they’d like them to. He indicated, however, that they’re all praise when a fighter makes a high-risk decision like Green did – accepting a fight on short notice. Sean O’Malley responded to this by stating:

“You’re in different parts of your career. Bobby Green can take this fight. It’s a win-win for him. He goes and gets paid again – Two fights the same month – Gets so much like, ‘Damn. That’s sick, Bobby. F**k yeah, Bobby.’ Bobby’s supposed to lose this fight. He’s got nothing to f**king lose; I mean, unless you get seriously injured, which would s**k. But other than that, it’s not something serious to lose. So, it’s a win-win for him really.”

Watch Sean O’Malley address the Makhachev-Green matchup below:

Michael Bisping on why he wouldn’t be surprised to see Bobby Green beat Islam Makhachev

Many believe that the No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight Makhachev is the favorite to beat Green, who currently isn't ranked in the top-15. Regardless, in an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping opined that Green could secure an upset win.

The MMA legend lauded Green’s boxing skills, emphasizing that he’s slick and has an advantage in the striking department against Makhachev. ‘The Count’ also highlighted that the 35-year-old can wrestle well and has a beautiful sprawl. Bisping said:

“I think Bobby Green, coming in on a weeks’ notice, no pressure whatsoever, he’s just here to save the day, get a paycheck and maybe become the number one contender… I’m not saying that Green wins, I’m saying that this is a very competitive fight and it wouldn’t blow my mind if Bobby Green pulled off the upset.”

Check out the full video below:

