Michael Bisping explains why he wouldn't be surprised if Bobby Green beats Islam Makhachev in upcoming UFC Fight Night bout

Michael Bisping recently explained why he believes Bobby Green has a chance at beating Islam Makhachev.

This Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 49, Bobby Green will attempt to spring one of the biggest surprises the lightweight division has seen in years when he battles Islam Makhachev. It's the kind of fight that has the potential to steal the show, but in equal measure, it could also lead to a one-sided domination from Makhachev -- even at a catchweight of 160 pounds.

Green is taking the bout on short notice and really has nothing to lose, yet despite his status as a big underdog, Michael Bisping still says he wouldn't be surprised if 'King' can shock the world.

“I think Bobby Green, coming in on a weeks’ notice, no pressure whatsoever, he’s just here to save the day, get a paycheck and maybe become the number one contender. I think when you look at his boxing, [Bobby] Green -- and call me stupid -- but I think he’s got an advantage on the feet. He’s very slick, he can wrestle very well, he’s got a beautiful sprawl. I’m commentating the fight. I’m not saying that Green wins, I’m saying that this is a very competitive fight and it wouldn’t blow my mind if Bobby Green pulled off the upset.”

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the Makhachev-Green bout and more in the video below:

The recent form of Bobby Green

A three-fight win streak in 2020 over Clay Guida, Lando Vannata and Alan Patrick came to an end when Green faced consecutive decision defeats at the hands of Thiago Moises and Rafael Fiziev. At that stage, many wondered whether or not Green would be able to bounce back, but as it turns out, he's far more resilient than anyone gave him credit for.

When put up against Al Iaquinta at UFC 268, Green pulled off a true Madison Square Garden surprise by finishing Al inside the first three minutes of round one.

That was impressive enough, and it was even better when it was followed up by a triumph over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

He may be 35, but Green still has a lot left in the tank. Should he score an upset victory this Saturday, it wouldn't be the first time a short-notice replacement fighter has shocked the world. In 2016, Michael Bisping was in a similar position when many in the MMA world gave him zero chance of defeating reigning middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

With only a couple of weeks to prepare, and despite having lost to Rockhold before, Bisping knocked the champion out.

Edited by Genci Papraniku