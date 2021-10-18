"I deal with unhappiness with anger sometimes" - Marvin Vettori explains why he went on a five-mile run immediately after title loss to Israel Adesanya 

Marvin Vettori faced Israel Adesanya in a rematch in the UFC 263 headliner. Vettori lost the title fight in a lopsided decision against 'The Last Stylebender'.

Marvin Vettori claimed he would go for a five mile run in the immediate aftermath of his loss against the UFC middleweight champion. Vettori has now confirmed that he did indeed complete the run immediately after his championship defeat.

'The Italian Dream' revealed that he sometimes uses anger as a weapon to counter "unhappiness." Whether it's the right thing to do or not, it seemingly has a positive effect on Marvin Vettori.

Marvin Vettori is scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 this weekend. The former title challenger believes his methods allow him to get back inside the octagon more frequently. Vettori recently told Brett Okamoto of ESPN:

"I actually did it, yeah. I went on and did a run. And then two days after I was training. And then it's not like I kept the same pace the whole time. Like I did slow down but that's my mentality you know. I don't dwell on myself. I mean, I'll get mad but listen like you know, anger gets it done. Sometimes I beat that frustration, I deal with that unhappiness with anger sometimes. Is it the right thing to do? I don't know. But it'll get me going. And here I am again, three months after, four months after the last fight."

Watch Marvin Vettori's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Israel Adesanya gives his prediction for Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya delivered a masterclass against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263. In a similarly strong performance, Adesanya secured a second-round knockout win over Paulo Costa in his previous title defense at UFC 253.

'Izzy' has now given his prediction for the upcoming bout between Vettori and Costa. According to the UFC middleweight champion, Vettori will have no answer to Costa's far superior striking.

Adesanya recently said on his own Youtube channel:

"Costa [will win the fight]... Costa is just gonna do what he did to [Yoel] Romero type of s**t because Vettori doesn't have the striking ability"

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about the upcoming middleweight headliner below:

