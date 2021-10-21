"He has some problems with weight" - Marvin Vettori is ready for even a light heavyweight fight with 'overweight' Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41

Marvin Vettori has claimed he is even ready to square off against Paulo Costa in a light heavyweight encounter as the worst-case scenario at UFC Fight Night 196 this weekend.

At media day on Wednesday, Costa said he was 211 pounds at the time, and it would be difficult for him to cut weight and be ready for a 185-lbs bout within just three days.

Speaking to reporters, Vettori added that he just wants to fight on October 23 at all costs and insisted that Paulo Costa at least has to attempt to make this a catchweight clash.

"He has some problems with weight I guess. I said I'll fight him in any weight. But at the end of the day, we still all have to be professional. I mean he's not professional. We all go through weight cuts. He has to do some of it. Last thing I want is for the fight to be scrapped... Nothing is official but I know he's a lot overweight. We'll have to find some solution. He should be able to do at least a little better. Worst case, I say he's fine at 205," said Vettori.

Marvin Vettori's manager Ali Abdelaziz confirms 'The Italian Dream' is ready to fight at any weight class

Ali Abdelaziz, manager of Marvin Vettori, says the 28-year-old Italian middleweight fighter will even contest in the heavyweight division and take on champion Francis Ngannou if that's who shows up for the main event on Saturday.

According to MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz added that he hasn't spoken with Paulo Costa's camp and won't judge 'Borrachinha' for failing to make weight.

"We've never been a team to kill main events. I haven't talked to Paulo's team. But Marvin will fight him at heavyweight. He'll fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday if that's who shows up... But first it was 195 pounds. Then it goes to 198. I don't know what he's going through and I'm not going to judge him. We're gonna fight. Marvin wants him to show up," said Abdelaziz.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Marvin Vettori ( @MarvinVettori )'s manager Ali Abdelaziz ( @AliAbdelaziz00 ) tells me, "We've never been a team to kill main events. I haven't talked to Paulo's team. But Marvin will fight him at heavyweight. He'll fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday if that's who shows up ... (CONT) Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori)'s manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) tells me, "We've never been a team to kill main events. I haven't talked to Paulo's team. But Marvin will fight him at heavyweight. He'll fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday if that's who shows up ... (CONT)

UFC Fight Night 196 will take place at the Dana White-owned organization's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The event will be followed by UFC 267 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi during the last weekend of October.

