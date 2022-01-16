"What a performance" - Max Holloway, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and others react to Calvin Kattar's dominant performance against Giga Chikadze

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze put on a sensational fight in the main event of the UFC's first fight card of 2022. Kattar defeated Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 50-44) at UFC Vegas 46.

Kattar neutralized Chikadze with constant pressure, giving him very little space to operate. 'The Boston Finisher' started the fight as the betting underdog and silenced his doubters in style.

A few days ago, Chikadze was touted by the MMA community as a potential replacement for Max Holloway in the featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The Georgian was riding a nine-fight winning streak and was 7-0 in the UFC before this weekend.

Kattar returned to the octagon after a one-year layoff following the loss to Holloway last January. The Bostonian reminded the naysayers that he was still among the best fighters in the featherweight division.

The bout won the 'Fight of the Night' honor and both fighters came away with a $50,000 bonus.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were among those who took to Twitter to praise both fighters.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to the Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze fight below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA That Kattar pressure and willingness to be in range to keep the pressure on Giga is something to behold. #ufcvegas46 That Kattar pressure and willingness to be in range to keep the pressure on Giga is something to behold. #ufcvegas46

Paul Felder @felderpaul Incredible heart here. Amazing to see. I love this sport. Get after it fellas!!! Incredible heart here. Amazing to see. I love this sport. Get after it fellas!!!

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Wow that’s how u comeback after a long layoff Wow that’s how u comeback after a long layoff

JIMI MANUWA @POSTERBOYJM what a fight!!!! I wana give these 2 a bonus myselfwhat a fight!!!! #UFCVegas46 I wana give these 2 a bonus myself ❗️❗️ what a fight!!!! #UFCVegas46

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 Holy shit this fight has me feeling some type of way… I’m inspired!!! #UFCVegas46 Holy shit this fight has me feeling some type of way… I’m inspired!!! #UFCVegas46

The Diamond @DustinPoirier



#UFCVegas46 This makes me want to fight! Great pace great output!! This makes me want to fight! Great pace great output!!#UFCVegas46

Simon Head @simonhead That was a phenomenal performance from Calvin Kattar. Brilliant bounceback win after a year away from the cage following his loss to Max Holloway last January. Judges gave him every round, with the scorecards reading 50-45, 50-45, 50-44. #UFCVegas46 That was a phenomenal performance from Calvin Kattar. Brilliant bounceback win after a year away from the cage following his loss to Max Holloway last January. Judges gave him every round, with the scorecards reading 50-45, 50-45, 50-44. #UFCVegas46

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Great performance by Kattar. He has something like Michael Bisping's competitive spirit. That wasn't merely a rebound from an historic loss, but a dominant performance against a talented and physical contender. Great performance by Kattar. He has something like Michael Bisping's competitive spirit. That wasn't merely a rebound from an historic loss, but a dominant performance against a talented and physical contender.

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA I suspect if TKZ wasn't already booked vs. Volkanovski, a lot of people would be calling for Kattar to get the title shot right about now. I suspect if TKZ wasn't already booked vs. Volkanovski, a lot of people would be calling for Kattar to get the title shot right about now.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani As I said all week, the disrespect shown to Kattar was astounding. It was like he didn’t exist. That’s a real Y’all must’ve forgot performance. Good for him. As I said all week, the disrespect shown to Kattar was astounding. It was like he didn’t exist. That’s a real Y’all must’ve forgot performance. Good for him.

Calvin Kattar is back on track for a title shot

Calvin Kattar advanced his professional record to 23-5 following his sensational performance against Giga Chikadze. With the win, Kattar is now back among the top-ranked fighters in the UFC featherweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning champion, is set to defend his belt against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 in April. With Max Holloway likely to get a title shot after that, Kattar has two possible higher-ranked opponents he could face next - Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is coming off a loss to Max Holloway, while Ortega is coming off a loss to Alexander Volkanovski. Both fighters will be looking to return to the win column in 2022.

It remains to be seen how things will play out in the 145 lbs division.

Edited by C. Naik