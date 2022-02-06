Michael Bisping responds to Sean Strickland calling him a c*** - "Have a bit of class"

Michael Bisping recently urged Sean Strickland to do his best to stay classy when they meet in person.

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is earning comparisons to former champion Michael Bisping because of his trash-talking and impressive striking prowess. In a previous interview with The Schmo, 'Tarzan' quickly refuted the idea of being branded as a younger version of 'The Count'. He even called Bisping a 'c**t.'

Sean Strickland's comments did not go unnoticed as Bisping finally touched on the subject in his recent YouTube post. 'The Count' hopes Strickland can manage to "have a bit of class" in front of national TV if he gets to interview him after his fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47.

“When I Interview him [Strickland] on Saturday night, if he wins, please Sean, Sean, Sean, keep the insults to yourself. We're on TV man, this is ESPN. Have a bit of class," said Bisping.

After five rounds, Strickland ended up outpointing Hermansson and won the bout via split decision. Bisping then walked up to 'Tarzan' for the traditional post-fight octagon interview. Fortunately, both men maintained their professionalism and had a brief yet cordial post-fight interview.

Michael Bisping thinks Sean Strickland has unlocked his alter ego

Some may not know, but Bisping and Strickland used to be sparring partners. Earlier this year, 'Tarzan' became an interesting subject of discussion after he knocked his sparring partner out with a vicious head kick.

Interestingly, Bisping recently revealed that the Strickland he once sparred with was nothing like that. However, the former UFC middleweight king speculated that the California native may have just found his alter ego.

"[Strickland] was never like this crazy, psychotic, violent sparring partner when I sparred with him," he pointed out. "And that wasn't his reputation in the gym. There would be a bunch of people on the mats and every round you go with a different training partner, and he was never known [to be] that guy, but certainly that seems to be the reputation now, so who knows. I mean, he's really doing well in the UFC, he's on a great win streak so maybe it's because he's found another side of him." said Bisping.

