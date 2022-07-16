UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - July 16, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez will be the next Fight Night event from the UFC. The card is set to go down this Saturday, July 16, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

In the main event, No.2-ranked contender Brian Ortega will clash against the No.3-seeded Yair Rodriguez.

Watch UFC Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight preview below:

The co-headliner of UFC Long Island will see No.10-ranked women's strawweight Michelle Waterson take on former training partner Amanda Lemos, who is positioned just below her at No.11.

The main card of UFC Fight Night this Saturday will also feature a flyweight contest between Miesha Tate and one-time title challenger Lauren Murphy.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card for UFC Fight Island is also lined with intriguing matchups.

See all the main card and prelim card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez below.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos (women's strawweight)

Li Jinliang vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate (women's flyweight)

Brian Ortega (15-2)

Brian Ortega suffered his second career loss when he came up just shy in his bid to capture the featherweight gold against Alexander Volkanovski in September 2021. 'T-City' looks set to earn another crack at the featherweight title with a solid performance at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Yair Rodriguez (13-3)

Yair Rodriguez fell to former titleholder Max Holloway via unanimous decision last November. 'El Pantera' will look to secure his first shot at the 145 pound gold when he faces Ortega at UFC Long Island.

Michelle Waterson (18-9)

Michelle Waterson has hit a notable rough patch in her career, losing three of her last four fights. 'The Karate Hottie' most recently lost to Marina Rodriguez via unanimous decision.

Amanda Lemos (11-2)

Amanda Lemos is also fresh off a loss to former champion Jessica Andrade via first-round submission. Prior to that defeat, 'Amandinha' was riding a five-fight win streak in the promotion.

Li Jingliang (18-7)

Li Jingliang will head into UFC Fight Night on Saturday hoping to bounce back from his recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev last October. However, 'The Leech' will face another tough challenge when he takes on a streaking Salikhov.

Muslim Salikhov (18-2)

Muslim Salikhov will look to stretch his winning streak to six when he takes on the No.14-ranked Jingliang in his next promotional outing. With a win over the Chinese star, 'King of Kung Fu' could potentially break into the welterweight top 15.

Matt Schnell (15-6)

Matt Schnell suffered a first-round submission loss against Brandon Royval last time out in May. Prior to that loss, 'Danger' dropped a unanimous decision to Rogerio Bontorin in May 2021; however, the result was overturned to a nocontest after Bontorin tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide.

Su Mudaerji (16-4)

Su Mudaerji is riding a four-fight win streak in the promotion, but his most recent win came over Zarrukh Adashev more than a year ago in January 2021. The 26-year-old Chinese fighter is 3-2 in his last five bouts.

Shane Burgos (14-3)

Shane Burgos snapped his two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over Billy Quarantillo in November. 'Hurricane' will aim for a second straight win at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Charles Jourdain (13-4)

Charles Jourdain is coming off back-to-back wins, including a submission victory against Lando Vannata in his most recent outing in April. 'Air' will look to continue his strong form when he faces Burgos at UFC Long Island.

Lauren Murphy (15-5)

Lauren Murphy fell to flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko last time out in September. 'Lucky' was on a five-fight win streak before that loss.

Miesha Tate (19-8)

Miesha Tate is making her flyweight debut against Murphy at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. While 'Cupcake' has gone 1-1 since her UFC comeback in 2021, she is 1-3 in her last four outings.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote (women's strawweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4)

Dalcha Lungiambula was dispatched in his last UFC appearance via first-round submission. The 34-year-old is currently 1-3 in his last four bouts.

Punahele Soriano (8-2)

Punahele Soriano is coming off two straight losses inside the octagon. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'Story Time' was riding an eight-fight win streak before his recent losing skid.

Ricky Simon (19-3)

Ricky Simon has won four consecutive bouts, including two finishes. The 29-year-old most recently knocked out Raphael Assuncao in December.

Jack Shore (16-0)

With a perfect 16-0 record, Jack Shore is a rising bantamweight prospect to watch for. The undefeated 'Tank' has 12 stoppages wins on his resume.

Bill Algeo (15-6)

Bill Algeo has alternated wins and losses through his last six bouts. His last fight saw him earn a unanimous decision win over Joanderson Brito in January.

Herbert Burns (11-3)

Herbert Burns' five-fight win streak came to a halt when he was dispatched in his last octagon appearance via TKO in August 2020. The Brazilian will look to get back to his winning ways when he returns to the cage after nearly two years of inactivity.

Dustin Jacoby (17-5)

Dustin Jacoby is unbeaten in his last eight fights, which includes a draw against Ion Cutelaba in early 2021. 'The Hanyak' most recently edged out a unanimous decision win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in March.

Da-Un Jung (15-2)

Da-Un Jung has also been on an impressive run, going unbeaten in his last 15 bouts (this includes a draw against Sam Alvey in late 2020). In his latest octagon outing in November, 'Sseda' knocked out Kennedy Nzechukwu in the first round.

Dwight Grant (11-5)

Dwight Grant is coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon. 'The Body Snatcher' suffered a second-round technical knockout in his fight against Sergey Khandozhko last time out in April.

Dustin Stoltzfus (13-4)

Dustin Stoltzfus is yet to find success inside the octagon The 30-year-old has dropped all three of his bouts under the promotional banner.

Jessica Penne (14-5)

Jessica Penne picked up two straight victories after three consecutive losses inside the cage. The 39-year-old scored a first-round submission win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her latest trip to the octagon in August.

Emily Ducote (11-6)

Emily Ducote is set to make her promotional debut on the back of a three-fight winning streak. Each of her last two wins in Invicta FC came via stoppage in less than two rounds. The 28-year-old will look to produce a statement win when she makes her octagon debut at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far