UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The world's premier MMA organization is headed to the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York for UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez. The event is set to go down this Saturday, July 16, with several exciting matchups lined up for fight fans.

A featherweight bout will take the main event spot as No.2-ranked contender Brian Ortega goes up against No.3-ranked Yair Rodriguez. The 145 pounders will battle it out to potentially get the next crack at the title.

In the co-headliner, Amanda Lemos will take on Michelle Waterson in an exciting women's strawweight bout. Both fighters will be looking to bounce back from their most recent losses inside the octagon.

The main card will also feature an intriguing welterweight matchup between No.14-ranked Li Jingliang and a streaking Muslim Salikhov. 'King of Kung Fu' will have the opportunity to break into the divisional top 15 and register his sixth consecutive win.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Fight Night prelims will kick off at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on Saturday, July 16, and the main card will commence at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 3 PM GMT on Saturday, July 16, and the main card will begin at 6 PM GMT on Saturday, July 16.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 1 AM AEST on Sunday, July 17, while the main card will get underway at 4 AM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on the UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Full card

UFC Tonight: Fight Night Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC card are as follows:

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos (women's strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate (women's flyweight)

Preliminary card

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote (women's strawweight)

