"If he wanted to do something, he could've come around the table" - Paddy Pimblett goes off on Ilia Topuria and team, calls them "gang of maggots"

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria recently found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. They were documented indulging in a little bust-up at their hotel. Pimblett recently went off on Topuria and his entourage for the way they handled the situation.

While in conversation with Robbie Fox, Pimblett broke down the entire situation and declared that Topuria lacked the guts to pick a fight against him. He further detailed his run-in with his 'El Matador' and his teammates, asserting that they were scared of him.

"If he wanted to do something, he would have come round the table and try to do something. But he knew full well, he hasn't got the balls to do anything... I stood me ground and stood there with six mandem staring at me and was saying, 'What? Come and do something!' And not one of them done a thing. Gang of maggots."

Watch the clip of Paddy Pimblett's altercation with Ilia Topuria below:

The bad-blood between the two can be traced back to a series of offensive tweets that 'The Baddy' posted on Twitter about Georgians being 'terrorized' by Russians. However, Paddy Pimblett has since deleted those tweets and apologized for his comments.

The two went on to trade barbs on social media shortly after the row as well. Here's what the two had to say about their tiff on social media:

Paddy Pimblett dismisses Ilia Topuria as an idiot for releasing footage of their spat

In the same interaction with Robbie Fox, Paddy Pimblett further admitted that Ilia Topuria had made himself look foolish by releasing footage where he was portrayed in a bad light.

He went on to argue that 'El Matador' was not even from Georgian descent. Topuria is a German-born Georgian who moved to Spain at the age of 15.

"He just made himself look like an idiot, to be honest. Made himself look like an idiot. He's made a mockery out of it. He's made himself look stupid. And the worst thing is, he's not even Georgian. He lives in Benidorm. You live in Spain, you know what I mean? You little sausage. You're not even Georgian. He goes on like he's Georgian, he's German, he's Spanish. What are you lad? Make your mind up!"

Catch Paddy Pimblett's interaction with Robbie Fox right here:

Paddy Pimbett is currently on a collission course with Rodrigo Vargas. The duo are set to compete in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. The event will be hosted at the O2 Arena in London on March 19, 2022.

Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, is set to kick off the main card action at UFC Fight Night 204 in a lightweight bout against Jai Herbert.

Edited by David Andrew