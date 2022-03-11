UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (March 12, 2022)?

The UFC will return to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev event. The action will go down this Saturday, March 12 and the fight fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the event is an explosive light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Thiago Santos and red-hot contender Magomed Ankalaev. Both fighters will look to register a statement-making win over the other for a potential crack at the title currently held by Glover Teixeira.

The co-main event will see Marlon Moraes take on rising prospect Song Yadong. After losing all of his last three bouts, the Brazilian will be desperately looking for a win against the young Chinese sensation, who is coming off an impressive TKO win in November 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - Television and Live Streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for UFC Fight Night will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Aziel Karthak