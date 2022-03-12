UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (March 12, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev will be the next Fight Night effort from the UFC juggernaut and it has some exciting matchups lined up for the fans. The event is set to take place this weekend on March 12, 2022 at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, former title challenger Thiago Santos will take on surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who is on an impressive seven-fight win streak. Both fighters will look to climb the light heavyweight rankings and enter the title picture by scoring a win over the other.

Taking the co-main event spot will be No.10-ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes and the No.14-ranked Song Yadong. After suffering three straight losses, Moraes will look to get back to winning ways while stopping the momentum of the 24-year-old Chinese prospect.

The main card will also see Terrance McKinney make a quick turnaround from his recent submission win over Fares Ziam. McKinney will be hoping to pull off his second victory within a span of two weeks when he takes on Drew Dober. The 27-year old is fresh in the game and has never stood across the octagon against someone as battle-tested as his next opponent.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

In the US, the prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, March 12. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, March 12. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, March 13.

India

It will be Sunday, March 13 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary Card

Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov

