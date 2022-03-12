UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (March 12, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev will be the next Fight Night effort from the UFC juggernaut and it has some exciting matchups lined up for the fans. The event is set to take place this weekend on March 12, 2022 at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event, former title challenger Thiago Santos will take on surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who is on an impressive seven-fight win streak. Both fighters will look to climb the light heavyweight rankings and enter the title picture by scoring a win over the other.
Taking the co-main event spot will be No.10-ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes and the No.14-ranked Song Yadong. After suffering three straight losses, Moraes will look to get back to winning ways while stopping the momentum of the 24-year-old Chinese prospect.
The main card will also see Terrance McKinney make a quick turnaround from his recent submission win over Fares Ziam. McKinney will be hoping to pull off his second victory within a span of two weeks when he takes on Drew Dober. The 27-year old is fresh in the game and has never stood across the octagon against someone as battle-tested as his next opponent.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - Timings
The following are the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.
United States
In the US, the prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, March 12. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.
United Kingdom
For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, March 12. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, March 13.
India
It will be Sunday, March 13 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev - Full card
Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:
Main Card
Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
Preliminary Card
Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher
JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov