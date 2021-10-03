UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker had some impressive finishes and some underwhelming contests. The Performance of the Night bonus went to Alejandro Perez, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Casey O'Neill, and Jamie Mullarkey for their finishes at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Each fighter took home $50,000.

No Fight of the Night bonus was awarded for the event.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker ended with a decision victory for Thiago Santos

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker saw a highly anticipated light heavyweight matchup between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. The two Brazilian fighters defied many MMA fans' expectations as they took the fight to the entire distance of 25 minutes.

The contest was eventually declared a unanimous decision victory for 'Marreta' as all three judges scored the fight 48-47 in Santos' favor. With the win, the 37-year-old broke his three-fight skid in the UFC.

The co-main event featured a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. Due to an unfortunate headbutt in the opening round, the fight was declared a no-contest. Holland later stated that he wanted to run back the fight at a later date.

Alex Oliveira met Niko Price in a welterweight banger at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. After slugging it out for a full 15 minutes, The Hybrid' took home the decision win as all three judges scored the fight 29-28 in Price's favor.

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Price expressed interest in fighting one of the Diaz brothers.

Misha Cirkunov took on Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout on the main card of the event. Cirkunov, who made his middleweight debut on the night, ended up on the losing side as the three judges scored the bout 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28 in Jotko's favor.

The main card of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker started with a catchweight matchup between Alexander Hernandez and Mike Breeden.

Also Read

Coming into the fight, the debuting Breeden missed weight by 2.5 pounds. Hernandez made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out in the opening round of the fight. 'The Great' is now 13-4 as a professional fighter.

