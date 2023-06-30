UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov weigh ins - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into UFC Vegas 76?

UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov are set to headline the upcoming Fight Night event. The card will take place on July 1, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Sean Strickland is set to take center stage once again as he headlines UFC Vegas 76, making it his third consecutive main event appearance. The fight will be his second of the year. In January, Strickland beat Nassourdine Imavov on short notice via unanimous decision.

Prior to the Imavov fight, 'Tarzan' faced a challenging period with back-to-back defeats against Jared Cannonier and Alex Pereira. The No.7-ranked middleweight has an overall MMA record of 26-5, with a UFC record of 13-5.

On the other hand, Abus Magomedov will be stepping into the UFC octagon for only the second time. He made a remarkable debut, securing a knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus in a mere 19 seconds. The Dagestani native holds a 25-4-1 career record and is currently on a three-fight win streak.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov tipped the scales at 186 pounds, the official limit for a non-title middleweight bout.

Complete results for UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov weigh-ins

Main Card

Sean Strickland (186 lbs) vs Abus Magomedov (186 lbs): middleweight

Damir Ismagulov (156 lbs) vs Grant Dawson (156 lbs): lightweight

Max Griffin (170.5 lbs) vs Michael Morales (170.5 lbs): welterweight

Ariane Lipski (126 lbs) vs Melissa Gatto (125.5 lbs): Women's flyweight

Ismael Bonfim (156 lbs) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (156 lbs): lightweight

Nursultan Ruziboev (183.5 lbs) vs Brunno Ferreira (185 lbs): middleweight

Preliminary Card

Kevin Lee (171 lbs) vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (171 lbs): welterweight

Joanderson Brito (145.5 lbs) vs Westin Wilson (146 lbs): featherweight

Yana Santos (144.5 lbs) vs Karol Rosa (146 lbs): Women's featherweight

Guram Kutateladze (155 lbs) vs Elves Brener (155 lbs): lightweight

Ivana Petrovic (125.5 lbs) vs Luana Carolina (126 lbs): Women's flyweight

Alexandr Romanov (264 lbs) vs Blagoy Ivanov (259 lbs): heavyweight

