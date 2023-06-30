UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov weigh ins - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into UFC Vegas 76?

UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov are set to headline the upcoming Fight Night event. The card will take place on July 1, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Sean Strickland is set to take center stage once again as he headlines UFC Vegas 76, making it his third consecutive main event appearance. The fight will be his second of the year. In January, Strickland beat Nassourdine Imavov on short notice via unanimous decision.
Prior to the Imavov fight, 'Tarzan' faced a challenging period with back-to-back defeats against Jared Cannonier and Alex Pereira. The No.7-ranked middleweight has an overall MMA record of 26-5, with a UFC record of 13-5.
On the other hand, Abus Magomedov will be stepping into the UFC octagon for only the second time. He made a remarkable debut, securing a knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus in a mere 19 seconds. The Dagestani native holds a 25-4-1 career record and is currently on a three-fight win streak.
The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov tipped the scales at 186 pounds, the official limit for a non-title middleweight bout.
Complete results for UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov weigh-ins
Main Card
Sean Strickland (186 lbs) vs Abus Magomedov (186 lbs): middleweight
Damir Ismagulov (156 lbs) vs Grant Dawson (156 lbs): lightweight
Max Griffin (170.5 lbs) vs Michael Morales (170.5 lbs): welterweight
Ariane Lipski (126 lbs) vs Melissa Gatto (125.5 lbs): Women's flyweight
Ismael Bonfim (156 lbs) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (156 lbs): lightweight
Nursultan Ruziboev (183.5 lbs) vs Brunno Ferreira (185 lbs): middleweight
Preliminary Card
Kevin Lee (171 lbs) vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (171 lbs): welterweight
Joanderson Brito (145.5 lbs) vs Westin Wilson (146 lbs): featherweight
Yana Santos (144.5 lbs) vs Karol Rosa (146 lbs): Women's featherweight
Guram Kutateladze (155 lbs) vs Elves Brener (155 lbs): lightweight
Ivana Petrovic (125.5 lbs) vs Luana Carolina (126 lbs): Women's flyweight
Alexandr Romanov (264 lbs) vs Blagoy Ivanov (259 lbs): heavyweight