UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives - How can you legally watch the event?

UFC is hosting UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland this weekend and there are several legal alternatives to Crackstream and Reddit streams to catch all the action live.

Kevin Holland will face Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout in the main event of the card, replacing Darren Till on short notice who had to withdraw from the fight because of a broken collarbone.

The co-feature of the event will see featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen lock horns following a middleweight clash between Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez. Nina Ansaroff is making a return after more than a year with the name Nina Nunes and going up against Mackenzie Dern. Meanwhile, Mike 'Platinum' Perry is returning to fight Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight.

All the luck in the world for u my love!! 🍀🤩 @NinaAnsaroff pic.twitter.com/CF76sHG4sE — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 9, 2021

How to legally watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland?

Following are the legal alternatives to UFC Crackstream and Reddit streams that you can catch all the action on.

USA

For those from the United States who will be watching the event online, UFC Vegas 23 will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes throughout. An ESPN+ subscription is readily available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 for an annual membership.

Advertisement

On television, the prelims of UFC Vegas 23 will air on ESPN before switching to ABC for the main card. This is UFC's second event that will be broadcast on ABC, following January 16's card of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar.

You can access ABC on Sling TV (Orange Plan) at $35 per month (first month $10), Hulu with Live TV at $65 per month (one month free trial), Fubo TV at $65 per month (one week free trial), YouTube TV at $65 per month, and AT&T TV at $70 per month.

UK

Viewers from the United Kingdom can catch the action live on BT Sport 3 as well as on BT Sport's website and app with a subscription. Monthly Pass for BT Sport subscription is available at £25, cancellable anytime.

Those who own EE mobile are eligible for a free three-month trial of BT Sport. All you have to do is text SPORT to 150 from your EE mobile connection. This is also cancellable at any point.

The prelims will start in the UK at 5 PM BST and the main card will commence at 8 PM BST on April 10, 2021.

India

In India, the event can be viewed on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony LIV app and website simultaneously. To catch the prelims, Indian viewers will need to purchase a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.

In India, the prelims begin at 9:30 PM IST on April 10, 2021 and the main card starts at 12:30 AM on April 11, 2021.