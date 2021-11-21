Charles Barkley was in attendance at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate

Charles Barkley attended tonight’s UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photographers caught Barkley all smiles while seated near the octagon at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Barkley enjoyed an action-filled card. The UFC’s official Twitter account and UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald confirmed 'The Round Mound of Rebound's presence.

Addressing the former basketball player and longtime sports analyst as ‘Sir Charles’ – as he’s fondly referred to in the world of sports – the UFC’s Twitter account posted a tweet that read:

“Sir Charles is in the house #UFCVegas43”

Meanwhile, Brendan Fitzgerald, who’s a part of the UFC broadcast team, posted a tweet saying:

“Charles Barkley is in the Apex. That is all.”

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate event witnessed several exciting matchups, both on the prelims as well as the main card. Luana Pinheiro and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke impressed with decision victories in their respective fights, as did Cody Durden.

Meanwhile, Lupita Godinez, Rafa Garcia, and Pat Sabatini also notched decision wins. None of the preliminary card fights ended in a stoppage.

One of the biggest talking points to emerge from the UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate event is Cody Durden’s post-fight octagon interview. Durden made a remark regarding his opponent that’s earned him significant backlash.

Many in the MMA community have claimed that Durden’s comment was racist and xenophobic. The UFC flyweight, on his part, has resultantly taken to social media and addressed the incident.

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate main card witnessed a potential future star at welterweight emerge

The UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate main card saw Adrian Yanez, Rani Yahya and Taila Santos score victories. Santos was the only of the three to notch a stoppage win

The co-headlining bout of the evening turned out to be rising welterweight star Sean Brady’s biggest win. Despite a late surge from UFC mainstay Michael Chiesa, the undefeated Brady secured unanimous decision victory.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion and the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman was also in attendance tonight at the Apex. Needless to say, a win over a crafty veteran like Chiesa has likely amplified the presence of the undefeated Sean Brady on the welterweight king's radar.

Moreover, the main event of the evening saw Ketlen Vieira defeat former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision.

