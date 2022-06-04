UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (June 4, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik is the next Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut. The event is set to go down this Saturday, June 4 at the UFC's Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, with several exciting matchups lined up for the fight fans.

A heavyweight showdown will take the main event spot at UFC Vegas 56 as No.7-ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov goes up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is ranked just below the Russian at No.8. The fight lines up to be an absolute banger, as both men will be determined to produce a statement-making win after coming off losses.

Watch the promo for Volkov vs. Rozenstruik below:

The co-headliner will see Movsar Evloev aim to break into the top echelon of the 145lbs division with a win over No.10-ranked Dan Ige. While '50K' will attempt to snap his two-fight skid, the undefeated Russian will look to improve his record to 16-0.

Watch the preview for Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev below:

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, Askar Mozharov will make his promotional debut when he goes head-to-head with Alonzo Menifield.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on Saturday, June 4, and the main card will commence at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 5 PM GMT and the main card will begin at 8 PM GMT on Saturday, June 4.

India

In India, the prelims will start at 10:30 PM IST on June 4, while the main card will get underway at 1:30 AM IST on June 5.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 56 this Saturday:

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Preliminary card

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

