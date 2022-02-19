UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill is set to go down this weekend at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on February 19, 2022, and there are a number of interesting bouts to look forward to on the fight card.

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The entire UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill event will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. UFC events are priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims are available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill to headline February 19 UFC Fight Night event

When Johnny Walker arrived in the UFC, he was considered one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion. At the start of his UFC journey, he scored three impressive first-round knockout wins and bagged just as many 'Performance of the Night' bonuses. Fast forward to today, Walker is coming off a loss to Thiago Santos in October 2021 and is 1-3 in his last four UFC outings.

Walker is currently ranked No. 10 in the 205 lbs division. He will headline this weekend's UFC Fight Night event against No.12-ranked American light heavyweight Jamahal Hill, who is a betting favorite to win.

Hill has only one loss in his MMA career and is certainly a huge test for Walker, who has a lot on the line going into this fight. Another loss for the Brazilian would see him pick up his fourth defeat in the UFC.

