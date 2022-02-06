Watch: Denys Bondar screams in pain as he suffers gruesome elbow injury at UFC Fight Night 200

Denys Bondar screamed in pain after suffering a gruesome elbow injury during his flyweight bout against Malcolm Gordon at tonight’s UFC Fight Night 200 event.

Video clips from the incident at UFC Fight Night 200 are now making the rounds online. The video displayed in the tweet below has been posted by an individual with the Twitter username ‘@FTB_Vids_YT’ and shows the grappling sequence that seemingly led to Bondar’s injury:

Watch the ending sequence of the bout below:

Additionally, another video tweeted by ‘@jedigoodman’ appears to show Denys Bondar’s left elbow sticking out of its socket. You can watch the video below:

Both Bondar and Gordon looked impressive and agile with their movement and techniques during their fight. Unfortunately, the elbow injury brought the fight to a rather anticlimactic end. In the end, Malcolm Gordown was awarded a first-round TKO victory.

The UFC flyweight division is ruled by Brazilian MMA stalwart Deiveson Figueiredo. He recently reclaimed the title by beating Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision at UFC 270 last month. Bondar and Gordon are two of several talented fighters who have their sights set on the coveted flyweight belt that’s currently held by Figueiredo.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Denys Bondar a safe and speedy recovery.

UFC Fight Night 200 headliner Sean Strickland feels he could beat Jack Hermansson “half to death” during their bout

Speaking of gruesome injuries and possibly worse occurrences inside the octagon, Sean Strickland notably spoke about wanting to kill someone inside the octagon last year. Coincidentally, Strickland will headline UFC Fight Night 200 against Jack Hermansson. This is the same ongoing event at which Denys Bondar suffered a gnarly elbow injury.

Sean Strickland has lately become a more assertive version of himself, engaging in relentless trash talk. The 30-year-old has been honest about wanting to seriously hurt his opponents inside the octagon. On that note, speaking about the Hermansson matchup in a recent ESPN MMA interview, Strickland said:

"There's a sad fact about me. It’s that I don't really hit that hard. It's one of those things that I've accepted.” Strickland added, “So, I could just see me beating him half to death for 25 minutes. I would like to see his face. It's kind of fun when you start fighting someone – You start hitting in the first round, then you get a black eye. Second round, the nose starts bleeding. Third round, lip starts bleeding. Fourth round, I can't count. But anyways, as the fight goes on it's fun to watch the damage progress. And hopefully, I'm not the one getting my a** kicked."

Watch the full interview on ESPN MMA below:

