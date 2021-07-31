"If I kill someone in the ring, that would make me very happy" - Sean Strickland raises eyebrows with comment ahead of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is at the highest point of his career as he fights Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 33. Hall is ranked No.8 in the UFC middleweight rankings, and if Strickland can beat Hall, he'll see a rise from the No.11 spot he currently occupies.

Strickland has made some brutally honest statements in the build-up to this fight. However, his most recent controversial comment came in an interview with TMZ sports, where he revealed that he wouldn't mind killing someone in the cage.

The reporter discussed Uriah Hall's last bout and Chris Weidman's gruesome injury in the fight. The interviewer proceeded to ask Sean Strickland if something like that would affect Hall or him, and he replied:

"Oh man, no. If I kill someone in the ring, it'd f***** make me very happy."

When asked if he really meant it, Strickland doubled down on his statements and said:

"Oh, I love it, absolutely. But I'm okay, I accept that if Uriah hit me, maybe I have a brain hemorrhage, if I die, you hear me say I'm okay. That's a good death. We're all gonna die sometime, you know? Might as well be in a good way. Better than getting old, shit**ng in a pan. We're all going to the same place man. Just enjoy it."

Sean Strickland sends a message to Uriah Hall before their bout

Sean Strickland had a message for his opponent, who called his form sloppy. Speaking about the upcoming fight, Strickland revealed that he didn't want Hall to spin on him. He said:

"Don't fucking spin on me. Don't do anything crazy. Let's just have a gentlemen's boxing match. Just stand in front of each other like men and bang, fighting all the weird shit."

Sean Strickland vs. Uriah Hall would be an excellent fight for neutrals who don't favor either fighter. It's going to be a stand-up brawl, and fans will have a great time watching it.

