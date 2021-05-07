UFC fight tomorrow (8 May 2021): Is there an event and who is fighting?

UFC Vegas 26, also billed as UFC on ESPN 24, is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2021. The event will be held at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada, United States, and will be headlined by Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez.

The returning T.J. Dillashaw was expected to face Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 26. However, the much-awaited bantamweight clash was called off after Dillahshaw was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a cut he sustained while training. The UFC subsequently decided to give Waterson vs. Rodriguez the main event slot.

UFC Fight Tomorrow: Waterson vs. Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez will be competing in a flyweight bout for the first time. They are ranked No.6 and No.9 in the UFC strawweight division, respectively.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Waterson said switching to a 125-pound weight class doesn't concern her. She said:

"There really is no difference. Honestly, I have the ability to keep the pace that I do in round one, two and three in round four and five. I do train in Albuquerque which is high altitude. My strength and conditioning coach has been working really hard on my explosive movements and my endurance."

'The Karate Hottie' is coming off a close split-decision victory over Angela Hill. Meanwhile, Rodriguez secured a big win over Amanda Ribas in her last outing at UFC 257.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone will go up against Alex Morono. Cerrone was originally scheduled to fight Diego Sanchez, but the expected bout was canceled following the latter's release from the promotion.

UFC Vegas 26 will also witness an instrumental welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal. Both men succumbed to defeat in their previous fights.

Diego Ferreira and Gregor Gillespie, who are ranked No.12 and No.14 in the stacked lightweight division respectively, will also lock horns at UFC Vegas 26.

Here is the list of fights expected to take place at the event:

Main card

Women's flyweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Maurice Greene

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Women’s strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano

Flyweight: Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Welterweight: Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris