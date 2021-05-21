UFC fight tomorrow (May 22, 2021): Is there an event and who is fighting?

UFC on ESPN+ 46, also known as UFC Vegas 27, will take place on May 22, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt, ranked number three and number four in the division, respectively.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt last stepped into the octagon at UFC 250 on June 6, 2020. 'No Love' scored a sensational knockout of Raphael Assuncao in the final second of round two. The win was imperative for Garbrandt, who was on a three-fight skid.

Last time we saw Cody Garbrandt in the octagon: pic.twitter.com/FCAyK8ICkZ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 19, 2021

Rob Font last saw octagon action on December 19, 2020, when he knocked out Marlon Moraes in the first round at UFC Vegas 17.

UFC fight tomorrow: Font vs. Garbrandt

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt is an incredible matchup for the bantamweight division. While the largely disputed champion, Aljamain Sterling, takes time to recover from his neck surgery, a fight between Font and Garbrandt will make for an exciting matchup. The bout could potentially highlight a top contender who may compete in a title-eliminator down the line.

Former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw was scheduled to make his comeback against number two-ranked Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 26. However, an injury forced Dillashaw out of the bout. Now, with the number three and four ranked bantamweights fighting it out tomorrow, it could make an already stacked division even more exciting.

The co-main event of the evening will feature a women's strawweight bout between number three-ranked Yan Xiaonan and number four-ranked Carla Esparza. This bout will be preceded by a fight between heavyweights Justin Tafa and Jared Vanderaa.

The opening fight on the main card will feature a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan. Safe to say, UFC fans can expect a night of exciting fights and look forward to unexpected results.

Here is the complete set of fights expected to take place at UFC Vegas 27:

Main card

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Women's strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Women's featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Flyweight: David Dvorak vs. Raulian Paiva

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary card

Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Lightweight: Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic

Lightweight: Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov

