UFC fight tonight (19 December 2020): Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson vs Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17

The UFC concludes its 2020 season at the Apex facility in Las Vegas which will play host to the final fight night event of the year.
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal is set to take place on December 19 and features a well-stacked card headlined by a crucial welterweight clash between former title challenger Stephen Thompson and surging contender Geoff Neal. The fight promises to be a back and forth thriller between two of the better strikers in the welterweight division. The co-main event of the night features a bantamweight encounter between former featherweight king Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera.
Other fights on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal include a welterweight scrap between Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams; an exciting bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes and Rob Font; and a heavyweight encounter between Greg Hardy and Marcin Tybura.
Preview: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
Stephen Thompson will be looking to prove that he is not just the gatekeeper at the 170lbs division anymore by getting past Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17. After a bad run of form, 'Wonderboy' recently got back on the win column by edging out Vicente Luque via unanimous decision at UFC 244 back in November 2019.
Before the win against Luque, Stephen Thompson had just managed to pick up one win in his last five fights. However, that doesn't take anything away from the world-class striking skillset Wonderboy possesses. Stephen Thompson is one of the most gifted strikers in the promotion and will be looking to put his unorthodox fighting style to good use when he goes up against Neal on Saturday.
Geoff Neal has recently looked invincible inside the Octagon. The power-punching welterweight is feared for his knockout power and currently boasts a 5-0 record in the UFC. Neal isn't afraid of taking the fight to the ground if required but it's his punches and kicks that Wonderboy needs to be wary of. Seven out of his last nine wins have come by way of knockout.
UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal Full Card:
Main Card
Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira
Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary Card
Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono
Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo
Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos
Tafon Nchukwi vs Jamie Pickett
Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus
Published 19 Dec 2020, 19:02 IST