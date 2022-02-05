UFC Fight Tonight: February 5, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland will take place at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas on February 5, 2022. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

UFC @ufc



@JackTheJokerMMA takes on



[ Back next week with a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 MW matchup@JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] Back next week with a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 MW matchup 💥@JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️[ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/6Vn6GSEbpU

In the co-main event, Punahele Soriano will lock horns with Nick Maximov in another action-packed middleweight showdown.

The main card starts at at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the full main card below.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card fighters

Here's a look at the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card fights:

Main Card

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson is coming off a brilliant performance outclassing Edmen Shahbazyan in May 2021. 'The Joker' is 2-2 in his last four outings and is eager to deliver another vintage performance against Strickland.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland has looked superb in recent UFC appearances and Hermansson represents his toughest challenge in the division. 'Tarzan' is riding a streak of five consecutive wins, most recently winning a unanimous decision against Uriah Hall in July 2021.

Punahele Soriano

A product of the Dana White Contender Series, Punahele Soriano (8-1) was handed his first career loss by Brendan Allen back in July 2021. Soriano is now eager to put the loss behind him and continue to push forward.

Nick Maximov

Nick Maximov (7-0) will head into the bout against Soriano looking to protect his unblemished record and deliver another impressive performance. Maximov has won five of his seven bouts via stoppage.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov is another undefeated prospect in the UFC. In his UFC debut, Rakhmonov took on UFC veteran Alex Oliveira. The bout saw him put on a clinic, submitting the Brazilian fighter in the very first round. In June 2021, 'Nomad' took on Michel Prazeres and handed out a similar treatment, wrapping up his opponent in a rear-naked choke, stretching his unbeaten record to 14-0.

Carlston Harris

Carlston Harris (17-4) has finished all of his last five opponents in the cage. Most recently, he defeated Impa Kasanganay via TKO (punches) in September 2021.

Sam Alvey

MMA veteran Sam Alvey (33-16) is coming off six losses and a draw. His last victory in the octagon was against Gian Villante in June 2018, which he won via split decision.

Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen (17-5) is coming off a disappointing loss against Chris Curtis in December 2021. His first loss in the UFC came against card headliner Sean Strickland in November 2020. Allen was able to bounce back from that loss with two victories. He will look to rediscover that form with this upcoming bout against Alvey.

Bryan Battle

Bryan Battle (6-1) is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Battle was originally set to take on Tresean Gore in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 29. However, the fight had to be canceled after Gore pulled out of the bout due to an injury.

Tresean Gore

Tresean Gore is unbeaten in his career and holds a 3-0 record. Gore was forced out of a bout with Battle after suffering a meniscus injury, which was truly heart breaking. He will now have a chance to extend his undefeated record and make a statement in his upcoming bout.

Julian Erosa

Julian Erosa (26-9) is coming off an impressive submission win over Charles Jourdain in September 2021. Erosa, who has four victories in his last five fights, will look to make a statement against Steven Peterson in their upcoming bout. However, his opponent has missed weight for the bout.

Steven Peterson

Also Read Article Continues below

Steven Peterson (19-9) is 2-2 in his last four outings. While the upcoming bout against Erosa was a huge opportunity for Peterson, he has missed weight for the second time in a row. This clearly won't do him any favors with the UFC brass. If the fight still happens as scheduled, he will presumably have to forfeit a portion of his fight purse.

Edited by David Andrew