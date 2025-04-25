UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a card on Saturday, April 26, 2025?

Saturday's MMA fans should count themselves fortunate, as there is indeed a UFC fight tonight. The evening features UFC Kansas City in, of course, Kansas, Missouri, United States at T-Mobile Center. The event's preliminary card starts at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on April 26.

The main card, though, is scheduled for 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. It all begins at women's bantamweight, with Chelsea Chandler taking on Joselyne Edwards. The matchup is followed by Timothy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero at featherweight, and Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana at women's strawweight.

Two bantamweight bouts take place afterward in Malcolm Wellmaker vs. South Africa's own Cameron Saaiman, and Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili. Then, a division up, featherweights Chris Gutiérrez and John Castañeda lock horns, while lightweight hosts Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young, who replaces Ahmad Hassanzada.

In the final prelim fight of the evening, Matt Schnell will look to snap a three-fight losing streak against a struggling Jimmy Flick at flyweight. The main card opens with the once-hyped Ikram Aliskerov gearing up to bounce back from a crushing knockout loss against Robert Whittaker.

He faces elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist André Muniz at middleweight. At welterweight, Randy Brown crosses swords with Nicolas Dalby, while another middleweight bout pits exciting action-fighter and capoeirista extraordinaire Michel Pereira against Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Several weight classes below, Giga Chikadze looks to put his high-level striking skills to the test against David Onama at featherweight. In the co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith takes part in his retirement fight against streaking finisher Mingyang Zhang.

What is the UFC Kansas City main event?

The headline bout for UFC Kansas City is a welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates. The Irishman is stepping in on short-notice for the second consecutive fight against a dangerous finisher. Prates has knocked out his last 10 opponents in increasingly brutal fashion.

While Garry is no slouch on the feet, possessing exceptional distance management and footwork, it's a risky fight. However, the Irishman will be determined to prove his superiority in Saturday's welterweight main event.

