UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 13, 2024?

The UFC is headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 13, 2024 (U.S. time), for its historic event, UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill.

The milestone card will feature three title fights atop the bill and a potential title eliminator among other intriguing high-stake battles.

Headlining the promotion's 300th numbered event will be a thrilling light heavyweight title clash between the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira and ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill.

After dropping the middleweight title to Israel Adesanya last April, Pereira fought Jan Blachowicz to a split decision win in his 205-pound debut in July. In his subsequent outing at UFC 295 in November, 'Poatan' knocked out Jiri Prochazka to capture the vacant 205-pound title.

Hill, meanwhile, is riding a four-fight win streak into this championship fight, with three of those victories coming via knockout. 'Sweet Dream's' only decision win in that stretch came last time out over Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight strap at UFC 283, which he later vacated after rupturing his achilles tendon.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill card?

Two-time women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili will also feature on the card as she puts her title on the line against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

Weili reclaimed the strawweight title with a submission victory over Carla Esparza in late 2022 and defended the belt by edging out Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 last summer. 'Magnum' will look to make a second successful title defense when she faces her Chinese compatriot on Saturday.

The BMF title will also be at stake at UFC 300 as Justin Gaethje defends the symbollic strap against Max Holloway in an intriguing lightweight battle.

'The Highlight' captured the BMF strap with a stunning knockout win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July and will look to successfully defend it this weekend.

'Blessed', meanwhile, is also on a two-fight win streak and is moving up to 155 pounds for this iconic matchup.

Also on the card, former lightweight king Charles Oliveira will square off against surging contender Arman Tsarukyan to determine the next challenger in the 155-pound division.

In another exciting matchup, undefeated wrestling prodigy Bo Nickal will take on Cody Brundage in a middleweight battle to kick off the main card.