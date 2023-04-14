UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 15, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, for its next fight card UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen (also known as UFC on ESPN 44). The action is set to go down this Saturday, April 15, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for MMA fans.

The main event of UFC Fight Night will see No.2-ranked featherweight contender Max Holloway take on rising contender Arnold Allen, who is positioned just two spots below him at No.4.

Holloway went 0-3 against reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in his recent attempt to capture the 145-pound throne in July. 'Blessed' was riding a two-fight win streak before his lopsided unanimous decision loss to the champ and will look to fight his way back into the win column.

Allen, on the other hand, will enter this bout on the back of an impressive 12-fight win streak. The Brit's latest triumph came against Calvin Kattar via second-round technical knockout in October, after his opponent suffered a knee injury.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen fight promo below:

This is a marquee matchup in the division where a convincing performance from either man could elevate the winner into title contention.

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen card?

Edson Barboza will also feature on the card as he faces Billy Quarantillo in a clash of featherweights in the co-main event. The Brazilian will enter this bout hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Bryce Mitchell in March 2022. Barboza has gone 2-5 in his last seven outings and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Quarantillo, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses in his last four bouts and is fresh off a TKO win over Alexander Hernandez in December.

In another exciting matchup, Dustin Jacoby will square off against Azamat Murzakanov in a clash of light heavyweights. The main card of the night will play host to a another battle of light heavyweights as Ion Cuțelaba takes on Tanner Boser.

The potential main card opener of the night will pit Clay Guida against Rafa García in a lightweight showdown before Pedro Munhoz meets Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight contest.

