UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 12, 2023?

After four weeks away from the Apex, the UFC will return to its facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos. The action will go down this Saturday, August 12, with a bunch of exciting scraps to look forward to.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a welterweight showdown between the No.10-ranked Vicente Luque and fellow Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos.

Vicente Luque will enter the bout hoping to end a two-fight skid after dropping a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad followed by a knockout loss to Geoff Neal in August 2022. Prior to the Muhammad loss, 'The Silent Assassin' had won four consecutive bouts.

Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, returned to welterweight last December when he dispatched Bryan Barberena via second-round submission to rebound from his knockout defeat to Rafael Fiziev. The former lightweight champion will hope to break into the 170-pound rankings with a win this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos fight promo below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos card?

Cub Swanson will also feature on the card as he takes on Hakeem Dawodu in the night's co-main event.

The MMA veteran is moving back up to 145 pounds following an unsuccessful one-fight stint at bantamweight when he suffered a TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez last October.

Dawodu, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Julian Erosa last time out in September.

Both fighters have gone 1-2 in their last three bouts and will hope to get back into the win column when they meet inside the octagon this weekend.

In another intriguing matchup, Khalil Rountree will return to the octagon seeking his fourth straight victory when he locks horns with Chris Daukaus in a light heavyweight contest. Daukaus is currently on a three-fight skid and was finished in all of those defeats.

Also on the card, AJ Dobson will square off against Tafon Nchukwi in a middleweight battle before Polyana Viana meets Iasmin Lucindo in a clash of women strawweights.

The potential main card opener of this weekend's Fight Night event will see Josh Fremd take on Jamie Pickett in a middleweight showdown.