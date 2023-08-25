UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 26, 2023?

After a splendid UFC 292 pay-per-view card in Boston, Massachusetts, the world's premier MMA promotion is headed to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

The action will go down on Saturday, August 5, with plenty of exciting matchups involving top contenders and surging prospects across various divisions.

In the night's main event, former featherweight champion and No.1-ranked Max Holloway will square off against Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' who is ranked No.8 in the division.

Holloway is set to headline his 11th UFC event this Saturday. 'Blessed' will enter the bout eyeing his second consecutive win and hoping to work his way back to another featherweight title shot.

The Hawaiian has gone 3-3 in his last six bouts, with all three losses coming via decision against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, his three victories came over Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, and Arnold Allen.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung will return to the octagon after around 16 months on the sidelines. In his most recent outing in April 2022, 'The Korean Zombie' was stopped by Volkanovski via a fourth-round TKO.

That was Jung's first title shot in nearly nine years. The South Korean's first title opportunity came against Jose Aldo back in 2013, when he also fell to a fourth-round TKO.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie fight promo below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie card?

Anthony Smith will also feature on the card as he takes on Ryan Spann in the co-main event. 'Lionheart' is fresh off back-to-back losses with his most recent defeat coming against Johnny Walker via unanimous decision. The former title challenger will be determined to get back on track when he takes on the dangerous Spann in a rematch this Saturday.

In another exciting matchup, Giga Chikadze will return to action to take on Alex Caceres in a featherweight contest. 'Ninja' will enter this fight hoping to get back to winning ways after having a nine-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Calvin Kattar in January 2022.

Also on the card, Rinya Nakamura will take on Fernie Garcia in a clash of bantamweights.

The Fight Night card will also feature a thrilling women's flyweight clash between No.3-ranked Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos, who sits a spot below the New Jersey native.

In the night's potential main card opener, Junior Tafa will lock horns with Parker Porter in a battle of heavyweights.