UFC fight tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, December 26, 2020?

Will the UFC be putting on another exciting night of fights on Saturday, December 26th, 2020?

The short answer, is no. The December 19th Fight Night event headlined by Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Geoff Neal was the promotion's last offering of the tumultuous year.

While the whole world was essentially slowed down by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC still found a way to keep the show going year-round. They managed to put on an incredible 41 events for this year, including 11 pay-per-view cards.

March 14th marked the UFC's last fight card prior to the global lockdown brought on by the pandemic, and the first one to have no fans in attendance. That was followed by a break during which the UFC planned for the lockdown period. And on May 9th, they returned to action with UFC 249, featuring an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Since then, the UFC would go on to hold at least one fight card a week, switching between the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

While a UFC fight card every weekend has been the norm for the better part of this year, December 26th, 2020 will be the first Saturday since May 2nd that the UFC won't be holding an event.

When is the next UFC fight card?

Fortunately for UFC fight fans, they won't have to wait too long until the biggest mixed martial arts promotion returns to action in January 2021.

The first month of the new year will feature a stacked lineup of events, starting with a three-fight card week in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar (January 16, 2020 in Fight Island)

The UFC's first offering for 2021 will feature former UFC featherweight champion and number 1-ranked UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway facing number 6-ranked Calvin Kattar in the main event.

In the middleweight co-main event, number 13-ranked contender Omari Akhmedov meets Tom Breese.

Plus, David Zawada meets Ramazan Emeev in a welterweight bout, Nik Lentz takes on Mike Grundy in a featherweight bout, and Carlos Felipe faces Justin Tafa in a heavyweight contest.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev (January 20, 2020 in Fight Island)

Just three days later, the UFC returns to action with UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev, headlined by number 3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards taking on the surging Khamzat Chimaev, who's currently ranked number 15.

Also expected to be on the card is a showdown between two tough veterans in Carlos Condit and Matt Brown, as well as Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight contest. Plus, Irish prospect Dean Barry and Francisco Figueiredo, the brother of reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, will both be making their UFC debuts.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 (January 23, 2020 in Fight Island)

Closing out the UFC's first trip to Fight Island for 2021 will be UFC 257, headlined by a highly-anticipated lightweight matchup between number 2-ranked contender Dustin Poirier and former two-division UFC champion and number 4-ranked lightweight contender Conor McGregor.

Also on the card, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is expected to make his long-awaited Octagon debut against number 6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

Plus, Marina Rodridguez meets Amanda Ribas in a women's strawweight bout, and Khalil Roundtree Jr. faces Marcin Prachnio in a light heavyweight bout.