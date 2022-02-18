UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 19, 2022?

The UFC is set to return to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill event on February 19, 2022. The event will treat fans to a stellar fight card which features a total of five bouts on the main card and seven on the prelims.

In a meeting of light heavyweight prospects, No.10-ranked Johnny Walker will take on the No.12-ranked Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Fight Night. The co-headliner will see Kyle Daukaus lock horns with Jamie Pickett in a 195-pound catchweight contest in an all-action matchup.

Kyle Daukaus holds a professional MMA record of 10 wins and two losses, with one no-contest. Since making his promotional debut in 2020, Daukaus has gone 1-2-1 in the promotion. Meanwhile, Pickett holds a 13-6 record and is coming off two consecutive victories.

The UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill main card is set to kick off at 7 PM ET.

UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will battle to prove they belong among the elite

Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will enter their main event bout looking to prove that they belong on the big stage. Both men will want to make a bold statement as they go toe-to-toe in a five-round battle.

Walker was considered one of the hottest prospects in the the promotion when he won his first three bouts in the promotion and three Performance of the Night bonuses. However, the Brazilian has had a rough couple of years, going 1-3 in his last four outings and dealing with injuries. The upcoming bout will be a huge test for Walker, who is coming off a loss to Thiago Santos in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill looks ready to steam up the light heavyweight division after suffering his only career loss against Paul Craig in June 2021. He responded to the loss by knocking out Jimmy Crute in just 48 seconds in their recent bout in December 2021. A fight against Johnny Walker presents a huge opportunity for 'Sweat Dreams', who will look to secure another huge win in emphatic fashion.

Edited by Aziel Karthak