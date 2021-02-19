UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 20, 2021?

Yes, UFC is hosting a fight card this Saturday, February 20, 2021.

After a great pay-per-view last week headlined by the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns, UFC is returning with Fight Night 185 this weekend.

Kamaru Usman graced UFC 258 with an excellent performance in the main event against Gilbert Burns, knocking him out in the third round for his third successful 170 lbs. title defense. With the welterweight title scene sorted for now, it is now time for the heavyweight division to get some action at UFC Fight Night 185.

Also dubbed UFC on ESPN+ 43 and UFC Vegas 19, the card will feature No. 2 ranked heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes, against No. 4 ranked Derrick Lewis in the main event. The co-main event will star Ketlen Vieira against Yana Kunitskaya in a women's bantamweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis - February 20, 2021

The main event fight between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis was originally scheduled to go down in November at UFC Vegas 15. However, Curtis Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the headliner being cancelled.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN had initally reported that the fight could be rebooked for December, but that did not come to fruition either. Finally, the two heavyweights will be locking horns on February 20.

After two back-to-back losses to Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos, Derrick Lewis is currently on a three-fight win streak with victories over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latif, and Aleksei Oleynik.

Curtis Blaydes, on the other hand, is on a four-fight winning streak already that has been continuing since March, 2019. He has gone trhough Justin Willis, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov to make his way to the No. 2 ranking in the heavyweight division.

However, the fight between the two is not likely to move the division forward in any way, at least immediately. The heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will be defending his title against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. The winner of that fight will possibly face Jon Jones, thus keeping the rest of the heavyweight contenders waiting for another 6-8 months. That is, barring any possible delays caused by COVID-19, which has been a recurring theme since March, 2020.

Following is the full fight card for UFC Vegas 19.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis - Main event (Men's heavyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women's bantamweight)

Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner (Men's featherweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus (Men's heavyweight)

Phillip Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Men's middleweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall (Men's heavyweight)

Prelims

Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez (Men's featherweight)

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena (Men's lightweight)

Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda (Men's bantamweight)

Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa (Men's featherweight)

Rafael Alves vs. Pat Sabatini (Men's featherweight)

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill (Women's flyweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers (Men's featherweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez (Men's bantamweight)

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa (Men's heavyweight)