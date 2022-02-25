UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 26, 2022?

The UFC is set to return to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for its Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green event on February 26, 2022. The event will treat fans to a stellar fight card, headlined by a catchweight bout between No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev and unranked lightweight Bobby Green.

Green is stepping in as a late replacement for Beneil Dariush to face the fearsome Dagestani fighter. The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting fighters on the promotion's roster.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a middleweight showdown between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman, both of whom have struggled for consistency in their recent appearances inside the cage.

In another intriguing bout, Joel Alvarez will take on streaking lightweight Arman Tsarukyan.

The event's prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, while the main card is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Bobby Green looks to spoil Islam Makhachev's campaign for lightweight gold

Despite boasting a near perfect record inside the octagon, Islam Makhachev's marathon run towards the lightweight crown has experienced a fair share of turbulence. The Dagestani fighter has been pushing for a title shot since making light work of Dan Hooker in his last octagon appearance in October 2021.

Another impressive win over Beneil Dariush would have certainly propelled Makhachev towards a title bout. However, a leg injury to Dariush has saddled the Russian with an unranked opponent in Bobby Green, who is taking the fight on short notice.

Islam Makhachev will look to affirm his standing as one of the top lightweights with a dominant performance over Green, as anything less than that could potentially hurt his chances as the next title challenger.

The Fight Night event will also serve as a proving ground for Bobby Green, who many consider to be one of the most underappreciated fighters in the promotion.

After putting on a striking clinic against Nasrat Haqparast just two weeks ago at UFC 271, 'King' will seek to spoil Islam Makhachev's campaign for a title shot while hoping to make a statement of his own.

