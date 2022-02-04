UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 5, 2022?

The UFC is set to return to its Apex facility in Las Vegas for Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland on February 5, 2022. The event will deliver a stellar fight card, with a total of six bouts on the main card and seven on the prelims.

In a meeting of top middleweights, No. 6-ranked Jack Hermansson will take on No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

The co-headliner will see Punahele Soriano lock horns with Nick Maximov in an all-action matchup of middleweight prospects. Soriano (8-1) was unbeaten in MMA until his most recent outing against Brendan Allen in July 2021. On the other hand, Maximov holds a perfect record of 7-0.

In another thrilling matchup, Shavkat Rakhmonov will look to keep his undefeated streak intact when he goes up against Carlston Harris in a clash of welterweights. Rakhmonov is one of the rising welterweights in the promotion with an impressive record of 14-0. Meanwhile, his opponent is 17-4.

Further down the main card, light heavyweight Sam Alvey will look to bounce back from his six-fight winless run when he faces Brendan Allen, who is 2-2 in his last four appearances inside the octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will battle to enter title contention

The showdown between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland could have major implications for the future of the 185 lb title picture. The winner of the bout will gain leverage towards a shot at the middleweight crown currently held by Israel Adesanya.

Strickland (24-3) has vaulted up the rankings on the strength of a five-fight win streak, while Hermansson (22-6) will look to recoup momentum after going 2-2 in his last four appearances.

Strickland is a gritty brawler who walks down his opponents from the get-go and doesn't relent until the end of the fight. While 'Tarzan' is favored to emerge victorious among most online sportsbooks, he is in for a tough stylistic matchup against Hermansson. 'The Joker' is one of the most dangerous submission specialists in the division.

The UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main card is set to kick off on February 5 at 7 PM ET and the prelims will start at 4 PM ET.

Edited by Aziel Karthak