UFC fight tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 6, 2021?

Yes, UFC is hosting a card this Saturday, February 6, 2021, with top heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov featuring in the main event.

Dubbed as UFC Vegas 18, the card will take place at the promotion's home ground, UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and stream on ESPN+ exclusively.

UFC went on a two-week hiatus after the three-fight week at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, which culminated in the blockbuster UFC 257. The pay-per-view event drew 1.2 million buys on ESPN+ and another 400,000 worldwide, bringing the total figure to 1.6 million PPV buys, according to Sports Business Journal. The figures make UFC 257 the second-biggest selling pay-per-view in UFC history, outmatched only by UFC 229's 2.4 million buys.

ICYMI in @Ourand_SBJ's SBJ Media: Sources say ESPN+ drew 1.2 million pay-per-view buys for Saturday's #UFC257. Adding in another 400,000 international buys brings the total to 1.6 million, making the event one of the best-selling @UFC PPV’s of all time.https://t.co/HyV6mjPca5 pic.twitter.com/GfhbapCO3y — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) January 26, 2021

Conor McGregor, despite losing the bout in the first-ever knockout defeat of his career, reportedly earned a $3 million guaranteed purse for showing up at UFC 257. Dustin Poirier made $830,000 including the $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his explosive knockout win. They both are expected to make much more than these figures owing to the huge success of the pay-per-view event.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov - February 6, 2021

No. 5 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem will go up against no. 6 ranked Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 18. Overeem has secured four wins in his last five outings, losing only to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He is coming off two consecutive TKO wins over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai. 'The Demolition Man' has made up his mind about this current streak being his "one final run" for the heavyweight title.

I still love this sport, the training and everything about it. But I also have to be realistic: my time is coming to an end.



One final run because I believe the UFC title will be mine. The time is now. pic.twitter.com/JiMod5VK9O — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) February 4, 2021

Alexander Volkov, on the other hand, has won three of his last five bouts, win victories over Walt Harris, Greg Hardy, and Fabricio Werdum.

The winner of the upcoming heavyweight bout between the two will possibly be one fight away from challenging the champion, whoever it is by the time that happens. The heavyweight title will be on the line at UFC 260 on March 27, with top contender Francis Ngannou challenging Stipe Miocic.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will also possibly be in the title scene, with him moving up a weight class eyeing the belt that Miocic currently holds.

Also tagged as UFC Fight Night 184 and UFC on ESPN+ 42, the card will feature a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

The rest of the main card includes -