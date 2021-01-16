UFC fight tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 16, 2021?

Is the UFC bringing to us another exciting lineup of exciting fights on Saturday, January 16, 2021?

The answer is yes! The wait is finally over as the UFC presents its first card of 2021, kicking off the 'new' International Fight Week with a bang. Starting tonight, the promotion will hold three events in the span of one week, which will be capped off with the first pay-per-view of its 2021 season, UFC 257.

The first event of this much-anticipated 'triple header week' - UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar is set to take place tonight at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The electric fight card is headlined by an enticing featherweight encounter between former champion Max Holloway and surging contender Calvin Kattar.

Holloway will be looking to bounce back from a pair of defeats at the hands of reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski when he takes on Calvin Kattar in the main event tonight. However, 'Blessed' will have his hands full as he's going up against one of the most dangerous knockout artists in the 145lbs division at the moment.

Calvin Kattar, on the other hand, would want to make his hot run of four wins in the last five fights count as he looks to earn himself a shot at Volkanovski's title by getting past Holloway. The Boston Finisher, true to his nickname has three KO victories in his last five fights and might prove to be a handful even for an experienced campaigner like Max Holloway. Whoever wins this fight is most likely to challenge Volkanovski for the title up next.

The co-main event of the night features an exciting middleweight clash between fight game veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown.

Apart from these two spectacular matchups, the well-stacked main card also features a welterweight clash between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Li Jingliang; a middleweight scrap between knockout artist Joaquin Buckley and Alessio Di Chirico; and another middleweight battle between Punahele Soriano and Dusko Todorovic.

Check out the complete main and preliminary card lineup for tonight's UFC event below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit (welterweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico (middleweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese (middleweight)

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Nik Lentz vs. Mike Grundy (featherweight)

David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo (women's bantamweight)

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo (featherweight)