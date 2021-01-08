UFC fight tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 9, 2021?

There is no UFC card this Saturday, January 9, 2021.

UFC bid farewell to 2020 - a year that has been difficult for the promotion as well as for everyone else - with a packed fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. UFC action has been on break since that December 19 card.

After having to cancel a few events at the very beginning of the lockdown period, UFC had recovered fast with UFC 249. They became the first sporting organization to resume action amid the pandemic when they hosted that pay-per-view, headlined by stellar performances from Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson over the interim lightweight belt.

UFC has managed to put up a fight card every Saturday night since, when everything else was more or less shut down.

UFC's last event in 2020 saw 'Wonderboy' beat Geoff Neal in an excellent show of striking. The promotion are soon to resume action again, and Dana White promises a packed 2021 for all UFC fans.

When is the next UFC fight card?

The next UFC fight card will take place on January 16, 2021, Saturday, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar. With that event, UFC will also be returning to their 'Fight Island' venue in Abu Dhabi, as well as to network television.

UFC's broadcasting partner ESPN recently announced that the promotion's events will air live on ABC network from now on. UFC will host two more fight cards this month. The second card will take place on January 20 and the third one, which is a pay-per-view event, will take place on January 23.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar - January 16, 2021

The former featherweight champion will take on No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar in UFC's first event that will air on ABC live. After two losses to Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway will be fighting to return to winning ways, while Kattar will be aiming to extend his current winning streak to three and make his way up for the title shot.

Other confirmed fights on the main card of this fight night are Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit and Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang.

Programming note: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar will air on ABC, in addition to ESPN+. https://t.co/0WYQeJTeFb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 4, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny - January 20, 2021

The former co-main event of the fight night got promoted to a headliner after the previously scheduled main event fight between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev fell through. Viviane Araujo fights Roxanne Modafferi in the co-feature of the card.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 - January 23, 2021

The long-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is finally happening in the UFC 257 main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler's first UFC bout will serve as the co-main event, where he faces another lightweight contender, Dan Hooker.