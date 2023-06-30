UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 1, 2023?

The UFC is headed back to its Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov. The action will go down this Saturday, July 1, with a bunch of fun scraps to look out for.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a clash between the No.7-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland and the unranked Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Sean Strickland suffered back-to-back losses last year after compiling a six-fight win streak. 'Tarzan' bounced back from those defeats with a decision win over Nassourdine Imavov last time out in January. The Californian now hopes to build another win streak and take another step towards the title with a win over a streaking opponent.

Abusupiyan Magomedov, meanwhile, is set to make his second walk to the octagon this Saturday. The Russian picked up a first-round technical knockout win over Dustin Stoltzfus in his octagon debut last September to record his third straight finish.

Magomedov will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout this Saturday and burst into the divisional rankings with a convincing performance.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov card?

No.12-ranked lightweight Damir Ismagulov will also feature on the Fight Night main card as he takes on No.15-ranked Grant Dawson in the night's co-main event.

Ismagulov had a 19-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to the highly touted Arman Tsarukyan last December. The Russian will be determined to get back into the win column when he takes on a streaking opponent.

Grant Dawson is unbeaten in 11 consecutive bouts (including one majority draw) and is fresh off a submission win over Mark O. Madsen in November. 'KGD' will hope to keep the momentum going as he returns to the octagon this weekend.

In another intriguing matchup, undefeated prospect Michael Morales will make his third octagon appearance as he takes on Max Griffin in a battle of welterweights.

Also on the main card, Ismael Bonfim will square off against Benoit Saint-Denis in a lightweight showdown after Ariane Lipski meets Melissa Gatto in a women's flyweight battle.

In the night's potential main card opener, Brunno Ferreira will go head-to-head with Nursultan Ruziboev in a middleweight clash.

The event will also mark the octagon return of Kevin Lee, who will duel against a streaking Rinat Fakhretdinov in a 170-pound contest to close out the prelims.

