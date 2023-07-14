UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 15, 2023?

After a successful pay-per-view card at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas for its next fight card dubbed UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva. The action is set to go down this Saturday, July 15, with a bunch of exciting matchups to look out for.

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night, former women's bantamweight champion and No.3-ranked Holly Holm will take on Mayra Bueno Silva, who is ranked No.10.

Holly Holm will enter this bout hoping to cement her position at the top of the division. 'The Preacher's Daughter' is coming off a unanimous decision win over Yana Santos in March and is seeking her second consecutive win this Saturday.

Mayra Bueno Silva, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout with back-to-back finishes in her last two appearances. The Brazilian's most recent win came over Lina Lansberg via second-round submission in February. Bueno Silva will hope to carry that momentum into her upcoming bout this Saturday which marks her first promotional main event.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight promo below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva card?

Streaking welterweight Jack Della Maddalena will also feature on the upcoming Fight Night card as he takes on promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez in the co-main event.

The Australian is riding a 14-fight win streak into this fight, with all but one of those wins ending via finish. Hafez, meanwhile, will make his octagon debut this weekend on the back of two straight victories.

Middleweight fighter Albert Duraev will also feature on the upcoming Fight Night card as he takes on Junyong Park. Duraev had a 10-fight win streak snapped when he ran into Joaquin Buckley last year.

However, he bounced back with a split-decision win over Chidi Njokuani in March. Junyong Park, on the other hand, is fresh off three consecutive wins, including back-to-back finishes. The South Korean most recently dispatched Denis Tiuliulin via first-round submission in February.

In another intriguing matchup, Ottman Azaitar will square off against Francisco Prado in a lightweight clash. Also on the main card, Norma Dumont will meet Chelsea Chandler in a women's featherweight contest.

The night's potential main card opener will see Nazim Sadykhov take on Terrance McKinney in a lightweight showdown.