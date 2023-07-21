UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 22, 2023?

The MMA juggernaut is returning to the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura (also known as UFC London). The action will go down this Saturday, July 22, and feature some of the most exciting prospects and contenders out of the UK.

Headlining the card will be a clash of heavyweight contenders as No.5-ranked Tom Aspinall locks horns with No.10-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Tom Aspinall saw an eight-fight win streak snapped after suffering a serious knee injury 15 seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes last time out in July 2022. The Englishman hopes to elevate himself into title contention as he returns to the octagon in what will be his third straight promotional headliner in London.

On the other hand, Marcin Tybura is 7-1 in his last eight fights, with his only defeat coming against Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision in October 2021. The Polish fighter rebounded with back-to-back wins and is eyeing his third consecutive victory against the Brit. Tybura, 37, most recently edged out Blagoy Ivanov in February.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura fight promo below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura card?

Molly McCann will also feature at UFC London as he faces Julija Stoliarenko in the night's co-main event. 'Meatball' suffered a vicious first-round submission defeat at the hands of Erin Blanchfield in November last year, which put an end to her three-fight win streak. The Liverpudlian will hope to produce a statement win as she returns to the octagon against a struggling opponent.

Julija Stoliarenko has gone 1-4 inside the octagon since joining the promotional ranks in 2020. The Lithuania native most recently suffered a first-round technical knockout defeat at the hands of Chelsea Chandler in October last year.

Also on the card, Paul Craig will square off against Andre Muniz in a middleweight showdown before Nathaniel Wood takes on Andre Fili in a clash of featherweights.

In another exciting matchup, Jai Herbert will meet Fares Ziam in a battle of lightweights. The night's potential main card opener will see Lerone Murphy go up against Joshua Culibao in a featherweight contest.