UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 22, 2024?

The UFC is headed to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 22, 2024, for its upcoming card, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov (also known as UFC Saudi Arabia).

The Saudi Arabia card will be headlined by an exciting middleweight showdown between former divisional champion Robert Whittaker and fast-rising prospect Ikram Aliskerov.

Whittaker is 2-2 in his last four fights and is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 earlier this year.

A win over Aliskerov should put 'The Reaper' in a position to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya’s upcoming title bout at UFC 305.

Ikram Aliskerov, meanwhile, stepped in to replace Khamzat Chimaev after 'Borz' withdrew from the headliner bout due to an illness.

Aliskerov got knocked out by Chimaev in his sole career defeat but has since won seven straight fights. The 15-1 fighter earned his UFC contract with a first-round submission victory over Mario Filipe de Sousa at Dana White's Contender Series in September 2022.

In his octagon debut, the Dagestani knocked out Phil Hawes at UFC 288 and followed that up with a TKO win over Warlley Alves five months later at UFC 294 in October. Aliskerov will look to burst into the top 10 of the division with a statement victory.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov card

Hard-hitting heavyweight contenders will take the co-main event slot as the No.3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich locks horns with the seeded Alexander Volkov.

Pavlovich will look to get back on track after getting knocked out by Tom Aspinall in their interim title fight at UFC 295 back in November.

Prior to his recent setback, the Russian powerhouse was on a six-fight win streak, with all first-round finishes. He will be determined to reassert his dominance in the division when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Volkov, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight win streak into this fight. All of those victories came via stoppage with his latest triumph coming over Tai Tuivasa via submission at UFC 293 in September. 'Drago' will look to keep the momentum going when he faces a formidable opponent in Saudi Arabia.

In another exciting matchup, Kelvin Gastelum will square off against Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight contest.

Also on the card, undefeated middleweight standout Shara Magomedov will go head-to-head with Antonio Trocoli.

To kick off the UFC Saudi Arabia main card, No.7-ranked light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker will take on the No.9-ranked Volkan Oezdemir.