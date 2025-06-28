UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 28, 2025?

The premier UFC fight tonight is Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, which headlines the highly anticipated UFC 317 card. And as a celebration of International Fight Week, it is a card featuring several high-profile matchups, not just the main event. Though there's no way around the fact that it is the show-stealer.

Topuria and Oliveira meet over five rounds, each man determined to capture the vacant lightweight title recently vacated by the great Islam Makhachev. For the Spaniard, it is a chance to solidify his legacy as a two-division champion, as he previously held the featherweight title.

Furthermore, a win over Oliveira would put him on one of the greatest three-fight runs in UFC history, as 'do Bronx' would join all-time greats in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway as 'El Matador's' last three conquests. However, Oliveira isn't planning on helping immortalize Topuria's legacy.

As a former lightweight champion, he has been desperate to reclaim championship gold in a division he once ruled over. He has even vowed to knock Topuria out. Below them, at flyweight, Alexandre Pantoja looks to extend his hot streak by defending the belt against Kai Kara-France over five rounds.

Then, in non-championship action, there's Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van at flyweight, Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano at lightweight, and Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima at bantamweight. The main card is set for 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Meanwhile, the prelims are at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., and the early prelims start at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

What about the rest of the UFC card?

In the middleweight division, crafty UFC veteran Jack Hermansson takes on the always tough Gregory Rodrigues. Then, at featherweight, Hyder Amil puts his undefeated record on the line against Jose Miguel Delgado. Several divisions below, Viviane Araújo faces Tracy Cortez at women's flyweight.

At lightweight, the heavy-handed Terrance McKinney faces Viacheslav Borschchev. Finally, on the early prelims, there's Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith at welterweight, and Jhonata Diaz vs. Alvin Hines at heavyweight for the full event schedule.

